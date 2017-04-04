The student news site of Purdue University Northwest

Purdue Northwest Pioneer

Student Research Day

Jose+Gonzalez%2C%0Afreshman+construction%0Amanagement+and+accounting+major+%28left%29%2C+speaks+about+his+presentation+during+Student+Research+Day.
Jose Gonzalez, freshman construction management and accounting major (left), speaks about his presentation during Student Research Day.

Jose Gonzalez, freshman construction management and accounting major (left), speaks about his presentation during Student Research Day.

Shakira Taylor

Shakira Taylor

Jose Gonzalez, freshman construction management and accounting major (left), speaks about his presentation during Student Research Day.

April 4, 2017
Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Slideshow • 22 Photos
Shakira Taylor

Jose Gonzalez, freshman construction management and accounting major (left), speaks about his presentation during Student Research Day.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Student Research Day

    News

    Hammond’s first new academic building since ‘97

  • Student Research Day

    Arts & Leisure

    Honors college helps student show documentary to community

  • Student Research Day

    News

    Social Justice Club wants to replace Starbucks with Metropolis Coffee Co.

  • Sports

    Women’s golf competes during first spring season

  • Arts & Leisure

    Belly dancing class performs, empowers

  • Student Research Day

    Sports

    Compete for Charity: Alpha Psi Lambda and Phi Xi Psi face off in volleyball match

  • Student Research Day

    Arts & Leisure

    Local student on a Global scale

  • Student Research Day

    Arts & Leisure

    Alabama native shows drive

  • Student Research Day

    News

    ShamROCK: PNW’s first battle of the bands

  • Student Research Day

    Arts & Leisure

    Eye-opening Cuban culture: Students study abroad on spring break