April 4Honors college helps student show documentary to community
April 4Social Justice Club wants to replace Starbucks with Metropolis Coffee Co.
April 4Women’s golf competes during first spring season
Jose Gonzalez,
freshman construction
management and accounting major (left), speaks about his presentation during Student Research Day.
Shakira Taylor
April 4, 2017Filed under News
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
What would you like to read about?
View Results
Jacob Yothment, Editor-in-Chief (print)
After seeing past Student Government Association elections, I was disappointed this year to see that many of the students voting and candidates running simply did not care.
To...
April 2, 2017 • No Comments
Shelby Clindaniel, Editor-in-Chief (web)
The word “unification” will never be forgotten by Purdue North Central and Calumet students.
I submitted a photograph to the CHESS art gallery a couple weeks ago, and...
March 21, 2017 • 1 Comment
Column: Equality for unequal campuses
March 7, 2017
With unification, there has been an underlying mindset that all things should be equal between the two...
Column: An unwelcome Welcome Center
February 21, 2017
When the Welcome Center opened at the start of the Fall 2016 Semester, my first thought was, “Why do...
Column: Do not lose focus with protesting
February 7, 2017
Whether I am walking through the halls or surfing my Facebook feed, I cannot go anywhere without someone...
View All »
News
Hammond’s first new academic building since ‘97
Arts & Leisure
Honors college helps student show documentary to community
Social Justice Club wants to replace Starbucks with Metropolis Coffee Co.
Sports
Women’s golf competes during first spring season
Belly dancing class performs, empowers
Compete for Charity: Alpha Psi Lambda and Phi Xi Psi face off in volleyball match
Local student on a Global scale
Alabama native shows drive
ShamROCK: PNW’s first battle of the bands
Eye-opening Cuban culture: Students study abroad on spring break
Purdue Northwest Pioneer
The student news site of Purdue University Northwest
© 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.