Faculty show off creative side

Haliey Bengston Sara Opat, communication major, speaks to another guest about the gallery.





Filed under Arts & Leisure

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The first art show of the semester opened on Jan. 26 at the CHESS art gallery in Hammond. The gallery runs until March 2.

The gallery features the works of the faculty within the Communication & Creative Arts department at PNW. Theresa Carilli, professor of communication, emphasized how important the gallery is to the department.

“It tells the community that we have some artistic individuals at the university,” Carilli said. “In the department, we’ve been seen as an exclusive communication department, but our name is the communication and creative arts department. This is one of the activities that emphasizes the creative arts and gets people thinking that they can do creative things with us.”

Carilli, who has three photographs on display at the gallery from a trip to Italy, said that she hopes the department puts together a brochure or booklet from the gallery to show students the level of talent they’ll be studying with.

Other faculty featured are Lee Artz, Ken Bronowski, Marie Cassidy, Cindy Christ, Shari LeMonnier, Krista Thompson, Tom Roach, Dan Wilbur and Yuegi Zhang.