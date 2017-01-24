PNW women’s tennis team begins season





PNW women’s tennis begins its 2016-2017 spring season on Feb. 3 against Concordia University.

The team begins official Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference play against Olivet Nazarene University on March 28. During the 2015-2016 season, the team had an overall record of 8-6 and a conference record of 4-4. Three members from 2016-2016 season of the team have returned, and six new athletes have been added.

Lucian Tabic, head coach, said that the spring season is the championship part of their season and hopes the team will finish strong in CCAC conference play.

“The expectations this spring season are to continue building on the foundation we put in place during fall tennis,” Tabic said.

During the fall 2016-2017 season, the team had a 0-1 record.

Tabic said that the team became closer over the course of the fall season and that he hopes to continue to build on that.

“Both teams underwent significant changes and I’m proud of the way everyone came together, worked hard and competed for the school.”

Tatiana Spak, freshman communication major, said the team is focusing on recent improvements and moving toward a great season.

“We have a lot of new amazing players on this team. We are a very young team, and we are only getting better,” Spak said.

Tabic said that he advises his players to focus on academics and strive to represent PNW well.

“Strategy-wise, I’m a big fan of simplicity: attend class and contribute daily to your education, be on time to practice and work hard, compete to the best of your ability.”