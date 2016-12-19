Holidays Around the World

Hailey Bengston The students’ gingerbread houses remain on display in SUL while the icing sets.





Filed under Arts & Leisure

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Showcasing the diversity of the student body, the office of Student Life put on Holidays around the World on Dec. 6 in SUL.

The event featured tables that were set up with an activity or food to try for various winter holidays that different cultures celebrate. Among them, dreidels and potato latkes represented Hanukkah and sweet potato pie was for Kwanzaa. Cody Dallas, activities coordinator for student life, said that the event has been a tradition every year.

“It’s important that everyone feels recognized,” Dallas said. “Everything is about Christmas and so it’s important to make sure no one feels left out.”

The event also featured activities for students that are more closely associated with Christmas, like building gingerbread houses and making reindeer ornaments. Dallas said that he felt the event went well and students were eager to come out to see what was going on.

“Setting up in SUL is always kind of rolling the dice but free food and gifts always entice the students,” Dallas said.

He also said that events that allow students to make things usually attract the biggest crowds.

“Like when we did the pumpkin carving contest, I think students just like to be able to test their creativity,” Dallas said.